City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, July 17th at 7 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers

View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)

View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com

View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish

Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR SESSION

Monday, July 17, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARING

a. RESOLUTION – Exemption of Subscription for Specialized Software Services for Legal Department from Competitive Bidding and Awarding Contract to Caret.

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. Keizer Community Foundation – Keizer Klosets American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Request.

b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing Temporary Use and Signs Subject to Conditions for KeizerFEST (2023).

c. RESOLUTION – Authorizing a Temporary Suspension of the Ordinance Prohibiting Street Vendors.

d. Verda and Chemawa Public Art

e. RESOLUTION – Amending the City of Keizer Budget Committee; Amending Resolution R2013-2311.

ORDINANCE – Amending the Ordinance Creating a Planning Commission; amending Ordinance No. 2020-824; Declaring an Emergency.

f. RESOLUTION – Establishing the amount of the Sewer System Development Charge for Wastewater Treatment Facilities; Repealing Resolution R2022-3311.

g. League of Oregon Cities (LOC) Foundation – Donation

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the Finance Director to enter into an agreement with Centurylink Communications, LLC D/B/A Lumen Technologies Group for Fiber Internet Service.

b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to sign Pipe Cleaning and Television Inspection Contract with Pacific Int-R-Tek.

c. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to purchase four Dodge Durango Patrol Vehicles and one Dodge Utility Truck for Police Department.

d. Approval of July 3, 2023 Regular Session Minutes.

e. Approval of July 10, 2023 Work Session Minutes.

10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

August 7, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

August 14, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

City Council Work Session

August 21, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT

