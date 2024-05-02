1000s of pies show appreciation for teachers and staff 

Joshua Smith, a pastor with Lakepoint Community Church (left) and Michael “Beeb” Gerlicher of Young Life deliver to Claggett Creek Middle School.

Sierra Buehler, office manager, receives pies at Claggett Creek Middle School

Bo Lane, (left) representing the Salem Leadership Foundation, unloads pies at Whiteaker Middle School, with Ray White (right) and Joshua Smith

The Salem Leadership Foundation joined with Young Life on Wednesday, May 1, to deliver nearly 7,000 pies for each teacher and staff member at every school in the Salem-Keizer district to mark Teacher Appreciation Week, which begins on May 6.

On Tuesday, April 30, 6,800 pies from Willamtte Valley Pie Company were delivered to First Nazarene Church on Market Street. Volunteers from the Salem Leadership Foundation and Young Life readied the pies for delivery on May 1.

On delivery day, pies were delivered to every school and work location throughout the school district. Each pie was accompanied by a note of appreciation.

This week’s pie delivery is the second time that the Leadership Foundation has shown its appreciation to school employees.

