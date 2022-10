After opening the season with 11 consecutive wins, No. 5 McNary volleyball has come back down to Earth, dropping its last two matches.

The Celtics (11-2, 6-1) had won 30 of 36 sets through the first 11 games, but on Tuesday, Sept. 27, they fell to the No. 10 Sprague Olympians 3-1.

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.