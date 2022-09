McNary boys soccer, the top-ranked team in the state, defeated Newberg 6-0 on Friday to remain undefeated, with a hat-trick from Hudson Brunk, two goals from Aldair Cruz Barocio and one from Ryder Allen . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.