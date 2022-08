With the return of Fall sports near, there was another return at McNary High School — Blue Day.

The annual Fall sports kickoff event returned after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Aug. 20. Varsity, J.V. and freshmen teams, as well as McNary Youth Football and Mid-Valley Youth Soccer, showcased their skills in front of friends and family.

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.