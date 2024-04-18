Weather cooperates for softball and track teams

Violet Siegel gets the double play against an opponent from South Salem.

Mother Nature behaved last week, making it a pleasant time to play for the Lady Celts softball and track teams.

However the Lady Celts’ bats did not behave, as they lost to the South Salem softball, 2-3, on Friday, April 12. Four days later, the softball team lost to Sprauge by a score of 1-3.

The Lady Celts track and field team faced the Lady Saxons on Wednesday, April 10, before heading to Eugene’s Hayward Field for the Oregon Relays, where more than 60 schools from throughout the state participated.

Josalyn Netzel swings for the fences.

Charlotte Flitter as she gets ready to release a lazer beam down home plate.

Kalo Utaatu, attempting 4’10” at the high jump. She tied first at 4’8″

Kylie Saddler Penick, second in the 300m hurdles.

