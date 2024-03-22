Strike authorized for teachers of Salem-Keizer schools

(More information will be added to this story as it comes out.)

The Salem-Keizer Education Association (SKEA) issued a press release on Friday, March 22, noting that a teacher strike has been authorized by the union.

Å 94% vote for yes coming from 99% of eligible members, making this the first time ever Salem-Keizer educators have authorized a strike or taken a vote for one.

Due to a strike only being authorized at the moment, no official start date for one has been set, though, in previous statements, SKEA officials have described April 2 as a possible start date for a strike.

“Today, Salem-Keizer educators have made it clear that they want our bargaining team to continue to fight for a contract that makes substantial improvements for students and educators in our neighborhood public schools,” said Tyler Scialo-Lakeberg in the press release.

Scialo-Lakeberg continued noting that SKEA remains hopeful that a fair deal can be reached without requiring a strike and that she is encouraged by the possibility of a deal being struck between the parties.

Despite this she finished saying that “[SKEA] will continue to prepare for the possibility of a strike if we determine it is necessary to reach a fair deal.”

If a strike occurs, the team will put in a 10-day notice of an intent to strike to the Oregon Employment Relations Board.

A mediation session is scheduled between SKEA and SKPS for this Monday, March 25.

