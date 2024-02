The Lady Celts basketball team ran over the Sprague Olympians at home on Tuesday, Feb. 13, by a score of 62-48. Their league record now stands at 7-2. They will play against North Salem on Friday, Feb. 16.

Ella Kellar plays defense.

Bethany Villegas charges toward the key.

Bella Lane jumps for a shot.

Avery Busses’ single hand shot.