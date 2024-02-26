McNary basketball teams win one, lose one, in final game of the regular season

In the final game of the regular season, the MdNary boys basketball team defeated the South Salem Saxons by a score of 67-52, for an overall record of 14-10, leading them to the 6A basketball state championships on Saturday, Feb. 27, against the Skyhawks at Beaverton’s Southridge High School. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lady Celts basketball team fell to the Saxons by a score of 41-52. With an overall recrod of 15-9, the Ladys head to the state championshps, as well. They face Portland’s Benson High School, on Sunday, Feb 28, at the Marshall Campus (3905 SE 91st Ave). The game will be broadcast on KBPS 1450 AM. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Carter Hawley shoots for two of he Celtic’s 67 points against the Saxons,

Ethan Wollangk shoots over Saxon opponents.

Ryan Lyda powers past a South Salem opponent.

Avery Buss flies high for a basket.

Kieran Rhines starts the game against the Saxons.