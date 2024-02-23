In penultimate games, Celts lose to Titans

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes
Photos by Steve Schnurbusdch for the Keizertimes
In the second to last game of the season both McNary basketball teams fell to the Titans at West Salem on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
The boys lost 53-72, though Steve Adams had 15 points and six rebounds. The boys near the end of the Central Valley Conference season with a record of 5-6 in league play and 13-10 overall.
The Lady Celts lost to the Lady Titans by a score of 55-74. Their current record stands at 8-3 in league play and 15-8 overall.