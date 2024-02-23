In penultimate games, Celts lose to Titans

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

Photos by Steve Schnurbusdch for the Keizertimes

In the second to last game of the season both McNary basketball teams fell to the Titans at West Salem on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The boys lost 53-72, though Steve Adams had 15 points and six rebounds. The boys near the end of the Central Valley Conference season with a record of 5-6 in league play and 13-10 overall.

The Lady Celts lost to the Lady Titans by a score of 55-74. Their current record stands at 8-3 in league play and 15-8 overall.

Steve Adams contributed 15 points and six rebounds against the West Salem Titans.

Sophie Schurr.

Aydn Dallum shoots for two.

Asia St. John protects her territory versus a Lady Titan.

Gage Smedema drives toward the key.

Avery Buss jumps for the basket.

Cole Ricketts pushes past a Titan.