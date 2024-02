In league play at home, the McNary High School Lady Celts basketball team rolled over the South Salem Saxons by a score of 66-40, on Friday, Feb. 2. The girls current stand at 13-6 and a 6-1 league record.

Meanwhile, the boys basketball also defeated the Saxons at South Salem by a score of 62-58. Their current record is 11-8 overall and 3-4 in league play.

Senior Bethany Villegas jumps for a score.

Avery Buss seems to fly as she shoots.

Avery Buss catches a pass.