Salem-Keizer Public Schools 2023 graduation rates above average

Recent 2023 graduation rates released by the Oregon Department of Education revealed that five of Salem-Keizer Public Schools’ six high schools rank above the state average four-year cohort graduation rate of 81.3%.

The four-year cohort graduation rate measures the number of students who receive a regular or modified diploma.

The district’s five-year cohort graduation rate represents the success realized by students who continue enrollment to reach graduation at.

Students can complete high school in a variety of ways such as by acquiring their GED or pursuing an extended diploma.

And, by taking into account these methods, more than 83% of Salem-Keizer students finished high school in four years while 86.5% finished in five years.

Notable highlights for SKPS show how the number of English Learner graduates increased by 3.75% in 2023, a 28% increase since the 2017-18 school year.

The graduation rate for the district’s students identifying as Hispanic or Latino/a/x has increased by nearly 12% since 2016.

Black and African American students experienced an increase in graduation rates of more than 10% since 2022.

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander rates also increased by 4.2% in 2023.

The rate of students dropping out showed improvement where the 2023 rate was 3.89% while the year before was 7.05%.

McNary – 91.0% (467 graduates)

This is McNary’s fifth consecutive year of being above a 90% graduation rate

McNary’s graduation rate is more than 9.7% higher than the state average

Students identifying as Hispanic or Latino/a/x graduated at a rate of 91%

Career and Technical Education (CTE) participants graduated at a rate of 94% while CTE concentrators graduated at a rate of 98.8%

The graduation rate for students receiving special education services is 87%

McKay – 82.7% (474 graduates)

The graduation rate for former English language learners is 93.3%, which is more than 5% above the state average

CTE participants and concentrators both have graduation rates above 90%

The graduation rate for students navigating houselessness increased 6% to 75%, which is more than 14% higher than the state average.

The five-year cohort graduation rate improved by 3% to 87.8%

North Salem – 77.2% (379 graduates)

CTE students graduated at a rate above 95%

The graduation rate for former English language learners increased by 6.5 points over the previous year to 88.5%

There was over a 9% increase in the five-year cohort graduation rate for students receiving special education services

The five-year cohort graduation rate for our Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students is at 90%, representing a 23% increase from the previous year

South – 84.8% (462 graduates)

The four-year cohort graduation rate is 3.5 % above the state average

CTE concentrators graduated at a rate above 95%

The five-year graduation rate for students with disabilities was 82.5%, which is 11% above the state average

The five-year graduation rate was 93.4% which is 9.6% above the state average

Sprague – 91.6% (350 graduates)

This is Sprague’s sixth consecutive year of being above a 90% graduation rate

CTE participants and concentrators graduated at a rate above 95%

Former English language learner students graduated at a rate above 95%

The five-year completer rate for students with disabilities was 93.7%

The five-year completer rate for all students was 94.8%, which is eight points higher than the state average

West Salem – 91.3% (367 graduates)

This is West Salem’s fifth consecutive year of being above a 90% graduation rate

The graduation rate for students considered economically disadvantaged is 92.2%

Students who were former English language learners graduated at a rate greater than 95%

The five-year cohort graduation rate for students with disabilities improved by 6%

Early College High School – 97.4% (37 graduates)

All student groups graduated at a rate of 93% or above

The five-year cohort graduation rate was 100%

ECHS students earned more than 2,500 college credits

