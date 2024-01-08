Loaded weapon found at Forest Ridge Elementary

A loaded handgun was found on Dec. 28, at 2:30 p.m. on the northern side of the Forest Ridge Elementary school campus.

The rusted weapon was found by someone walking in the area over the winter break, who reported it to Keizer Police.

It is unknown how long the weapon had been in the area.

Forest Ridge put a statement out to families informing them of the incident on Friday, Jan. 5, eight days after the incident.

In it, Forest Ridge principal, Shamika Cleveland, stated that a firearm was found on school property and turned into Keizer Police.

The school listed resources such as safeoregon.com where those who find safety concerns can report them.

Those interested in reporting something can also call 844-472-3367.

According to Keizer Police’s Lt. Trevor Wenning, the owner of the firearm is currently unknown though the firearm has not been reported stolen.

The weapon is currently secured in police custody and in the case no owner is found, the weapon will be destroyed per state law.

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available.)

The statement Forest Ridge principal Shamika Cleveland put out on Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

