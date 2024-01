According to the U.S. Weather Service there is a slight chance of freezing rain between 1 p.m and 2 p.m. today, then rain or freezing rain in the Salem-Keizer area. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. High near 32. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Car frozen side mirror after a freezing rain phenomenon