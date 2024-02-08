School board member resigns 

Salem-Keizer Public School District board member for Zone 1, Osvaldo Avila, has effectively tendered his resignation from the board on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

In a letter to SKPS Board Chair and Zone 5 director, Karina Guzman Ortiz, Avila declared his resignation from the board and described his well wishes to both students in the SKPS district as well as other board members.

Zone 1 encompasses much of the west side of the Willamette Valley with West Salem High School as its main school.

Avila, who was elected in 2021, completed only two and a half years of his four year term.

Avila noted his reason for resigning as wanting to “step down from the school board to prioritize my family.”

Last year during the 2023 season, Avila came under fire after an investigation performed by the district found that Avila put his hands on a Eugene football referee’s back after disputing a call during a high school football game.

Avila’s son was playing in the game.

Avila apologized for his behavior during a school board meeting noting that, “No referee should be touched by a spectator like I did and for this I apologize.”

Avila also mentioned that he regretted bringing up his position on the school board noting it gave the appearance that he was using his position as a school board member to gain advantage during the game.

“The referees with Sheldon on the 26th and all referees for all sporting events within the OSAA deserve better and I pledge to learn from my mistake.”

In his resignation letter, Avila described how he was confident that the SKPS board and SKPS Superintendent Andrea Castaneda would continue to successfully serve students within the district.

While no replacement has yet been named, details about who will fill the vacancy should be out sometime next week Feb. 12-16, per district spokesman Aaron Harada.

In response to his resignation, Castaneda described Avila as “unfailingly courageous and student and family-centered in his leadership.”

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available)

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more