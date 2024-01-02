The Keizer Police Department hosted the Coffee with a Cop event on Dec. 19 at Starbucks located on 4943 River Rd N.
The event featured Keizer Police officers such Officer Jennifer Starns, Lt. Tim Hein and Chief Andrew Copeland as well as a special visit from Mayor Cathy Clark and other members of the City Council such as Council President Shaney Starr.
The event brought in well over 100 customers that morning, seeking to have a cup of coffee with one of Keizer’s finest.
Contact Keizertimes Staff:
[email protected] or 503-390-1051
SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.