Council President Shaney Starr, Keizer Police chief Andrew Copeland and Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark posing outside the Starbucks on River Road.

The Keizer Police Department hosted the Coffee with a Cop event on Dec. 19 at Starbucks located on 4943 River Rd N.

The event featured Keizer Police officers such Officer Jennifer Starns, Lt. Tim Hein and Chief Andrew Copeland as well as a special visit from Mayor Cathy Clark and other members of the City Council such as Council President Shaney Starr.

The event brought in well over 100 customers that morning, seeking to have a cup of coffee with one of Keizer’s finest.

Lt. Tim Hein showing no fear putting on an apron and helping out.

Officer Jennifer Starns chatting with a patron over a cup of joe.

From left: Keizer Police cadets Toornstra, Holt and Steele all pose with Mayor Clark and Santa at the event.

