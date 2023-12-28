City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, January 2nd at 7 p.m. in regular session.
The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:
- Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers
- View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)
- View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com
- View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish
- Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
- If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.
AGENDA
KEIZER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SESSION
Monday, January 2, 2024
7:00 PM
Robert L. Simon Council Chambers
Keizer, Oregon
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- FLAG SALUTE
- SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS
- COMMITTEE REPORTS
a. Volunteer Coordinating Committee Recommendation for Appointment – Traffic Safety, Bikeways, and Pedestrian Committee
b. Volunteer Coordinating Committee Recommendation for Appointment – Keizer Public Arts Commission
- PUBLIC COMMENTS
This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.
- PUBLIC HEARINGS
a. RESOLUTION – Exemption of the Brand Name Specifications Purchase of Goods from Competitive Bidding and Entering Into a Contract with CompuNet, Inc.
- ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION
a. Discussion regarding amendment to the Council Rules – Adding Discussion Items
b. Discussion regarding amendment to the Council Rules of Procedure – Minutes & Electronic Mail/Social Media
c. Discussion regarding Gas and Electric Franchise Agreements
d. ORDINANCE – In the Matter of the Application of Backus Investments LLC for a Partition to Divide the Property Into Two Parcels, and for a Comprehensive Plan Map Change From Commercial to Medium and High Density Residential for the Northern Parcel, and a Zone Change From Commercial General to Medium Density Residential for the Northern Parcel Located at 1141 Chemawa Road North, Keizer, Oregon (Case No. 2023-16)
e. RESOLUTION – Adopting Use Policies and Rates for the Keizer Event Center; Repealing Resolution R2023-3423
f. Event Center Use Fee Waiver – Keizer Chamber of Commerce – First Citizen’s Banquet
- CONSENT CALENDAR
a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Award and Enter into an Agreement with Pacific Excavation, Inc. for 2024 Waterline Replacement Project
b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Enter into a Contract with Cascade Water Works, LLC for New Reitz Well Pump Installation
c. Approval of December 4, 2023 Regular Session Meeting Minutes.
d. Approval of December 18, 2023 Regular Session Meeting Minutes.
- OTHER BUSINESS
This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.
- STAFF UPDATES
- COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS
- AGENDA INPUT
Monday, January 8, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. – City Council Work Session
Discussion regarding Utility Service Utilizing the Public Rights-of-Way and Communications License Law.
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. – City Council Regular Session
Thursday, January 18, 2024 – 6:30 p.m. – Joint City Council & Traffic Safety/ Bikeways/ Pedestrian Committee Meeting Neighborhood Traffic Management Program
Monday, January 22, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. – City Council Work Session Review Status of Short-Term Goals
Monday, February 5, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session
- ADJOURNMENT