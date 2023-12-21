Creeks and liens and money

The Keizer City Council met on Dec. 18 to discuss and eventually approve a series of resolutions as well as a lien ordinance.

Lisa Cejka of the Parks Advisory Board gave an update about the city’s parks and that the annual removal of the docks at Keizer Rapids Park happened.

Graffiti has also been found in Willamette Manor and Claggett Creek Parks.

One written comment came from Keizer resident Jim Keller in regards to why the council passed on an opportunity to discuss whether Keizer residents should be allowed to vote on additional service fees.

The comment was mentioned by Mayor Clark though it was not read aloud nor discussed by the council.

Councilor Dan Kohler, who introduced the idea, has not provided details as to whether voting for additional service fees represents entirely new fees being added, increases to existing fees or both.

A public comment was made by Mayor Cathy Clark in the form of an apology to Corri Falardeau, executive director of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce for their interaction at the previous council meeting, regarding food trucks at the Holiday Lights Parade.

Another public comment was made by Judi Liechty from the Keizer Community Food Bank. The amount of people seeking food aid in Keizer has greatly increased over the last year due to a lowered amount of funding from Marion Polk Food Share and donations from Keizer residents.

More than 120 families were served on Dec. 18, with members of the Food Bank spending close to $8,500 of their own money in order to provide boxes and bags for the food.

The Keizer Community Food Bank needs help and accepts donations at Faith Lutheran Church on River Road with supply drop-offs on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon until 2 p.m.

The council approved two resolutions in regards to a price increase on services for PGE customers. The increases range from 11- 17%, with the highest increase being on residential customers.

The increase on the City resulted in a supplemental budget for the Street Lighting District fund to the tune of $50,000.

The supplemental budget discussed for the Water and Water Facility fund came from an accounting error that resulted in less anticipated costs. The total of the supplemental budget is $119,000.

The Council approved a lien on the residence at 4843 Juniper Ct. for $1,327 to recoup costs for the removal of noxious vegetation.

The final resolution dealt with an amendment to the contract of the City Manager, Adam Brown, to change the contract from a one or two year deal to an indefinite one. The council approved the resolution unanimously.

