Living, breathing history

To celebrate and honor veterans, McNary High School held its annual “Living History Day on November 13.

Living History Day is an event hosted by McNary Leadership that invites local veterans to the school to talk to students about their experiences in the military and be celebrated at a memorial assembly.

Fourteen veterans attended Living History Day this year all representing different branches of the military.

To start their day, each veteran was assigned to a McNary Leadership student or a student family member to help welcome and show them around the school. The veterans attended different classes each period and talked about their time while serving, allowing students to meet local heroes and learn about their unique experiences.

One of the biggest assemblies of the school year for McNary, the Living History Day assembly to honors the branches of the United States Military and all who served.

During the assembly, all the veterans who came are recognized. Then each branch is recognized while their branch’s song is played by the McNary Orchestra, Band, and Choir programs. Other songs such as “Stars and Stripes Forever” are performed as well.

In addition to the other events the McNary Culinary Arts program prepared and served the veterans’ lunch. A memorial table was on display in the commons. The table was composed of items from student or staff family members who served and was put together by the McNary Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Program (AFJROTC).

