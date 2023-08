Around 130 children attended the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation’s youth basketball clinic held Aug. 15 and 16 at McNary High School.

Members of the Salem Capitals and McNary High School girls basketball coached the clinic, which was the first for See Ya Later in more than three years.

Even with triple-digit weather and no air conditioning in the McNary gym, smiles were all over the faces of players and coaches alike.

A child practices at the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundations youth basketball clinic at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Zay Gentry of the Salem Capitals coaches at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child lays the ball up at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child shoots a jump shot at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children run down-and-backs at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Domo Lawrence of the Salem Capitals demonstrates how to fake a pass high before throwing a pass low to the campers at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child throws a bounce pass at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Two children practice passing while moving down the court as Zay Gentry looks on and applauds at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

McNary High School girls basktball head coach Mike McShane praactices chest passes with a camper at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Salem Capitals owner Jason Conrad sits on the court and dribbles with campers at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Zay Genty of the Salem Capitals defends a camper’s shot at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child practices rebounding at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child practices rebounding at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child shoots a jump shot at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child practices an outlet pass at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Campers practice ball handling skills at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Campers practice ball handling skills at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

McNary High School girls basktball head coach Mike McShane and Maurice Smith of the Salem Capitals demonstratee cross-over dribbling at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Campers and coaches come inn before a break at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Salem Capitals owner Jason Conrad addresses the crowd at the youth clinic held by the Salem Capitals and See Ya Later Foundation at McNary High School on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

