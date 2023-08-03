City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, August 7th at 7 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers

View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)

View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com

View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish

Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR SESSION

Monday, August 7, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARING

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. Fee Waiver Request – Lakepoint Community Church Center for Annual ServeFest event.

b. Fee Waiver Request – Town Hall with Congresswoman Salinas

c. Fee Waiver Request – IYO Middle school exchange program

d. FeeWaiver Request – Keizer Chamber of Commerce Concert in the Park

e. RESOLUTION – Adopting regular hiring procedures for the City Attorney.

f. RESOLUTION – Dissolving the Stormwater Advisory Committee (SWAC); Repeal of Resolutions R2008-1865 and R2016-2728.

g. RESOLUTION – Amending the Traffic Safety/ Bikeways/ Pedestrian Committee; amending Resolution No. R2012-2256.

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. 2022-23 Surplus Property Report

b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to purchase 2023 Caterpillar 305 Compact Excavator and a Felling FT-16-IT-I Trailer through Sourcewell for the Public Works Department and authorizing the disposition of surplus property.



c. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Enter Into a Contract With Gelco Construction Inc for the Construction of a Speed Table on Cummings Lane N.

d. Approval of July 17, 2023 Regular Session Minutes.

10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

August 14, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

City Council Work Session

August 21, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

September 5, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT

