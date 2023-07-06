Council: Light agenda, volunteers honored

The Keizer City Council meeting on Monday, July 3, was relatively short, but busy as several ordinances affecting residents were passed.

B.J. Toewe and John Goodyear were recognized as Volunteers of the Quarter by the council. The Keizer couple were honored for their work with the Keizer Community Library (KCL).

The two were nominated by Kris Adams and Rhonda Rich. Adams cited Toewe for using her voice and knowledge to make a difference in Keizer, especially last fall’s ballot effort to convert KCL into a public library and its operations through a city service bill fee. The measure failed by 10 points in November.

Goodyear has served on the library’s board of directors and is the treasurer.

In other business the council:

Passed two resolutions, one increasing fees relating to middle housing for partitions and subdivisions and a second to update building permit fees for the first time since 2016;

Declared a lien against property located at 1551 Sieburg St, NE. The lien of more than $12,000 is for abatement costs for removal of trash, solid waste and vehicles.

Passed by a 6-1 vote an ordinance prohibiting camping on sidewalks, public property and public rights-of-way within 100 feet adjacent to any residential uses, school or daycare facility or church. Councilor Soraida Cross moved to have it amended to 1000 feet; it failed due to lack of a second;

Voted unanimously to amend its 2022 firework regulations to make it unlawful to use them in Keizer during times of red flag warnings;

Waived fees for use of the community center for a Boys Scouts of America event and for use the Keizer Rotary Amphitheater at Keizer Rapids Park for a Keizer Chamber of Commerce-sponsored concert on July 14;

Approved a resolution to authorize City Manager Adam Brown and Police Chief John Teague to sign a Peer Court management agreement with Marion County.

During public testimony, representatives of the West Keizer Neighborhood Association thanked outgoing City Recorder Tracy Davis for her years of service.

City councilors each honored Davis as she served at her last council meeting. A bench will be placed outside the civic center with a plaque honoring Davis.

