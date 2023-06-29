City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, July 3rd at 7 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers

View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)

View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com

View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish

Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL – REGULAR SESSION

Monday, June 5, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. Volunteer of the Quarter Award – BJ Toewe and John Goodyear

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

a. RESOLUTION – Adopting Land Use Fees relating to Partitions and Subdivisions; Repealing Resolution R2016-2678.

RESOLUTION – Adopting Land Use and Sign Permit Fees unrelated to Partitions and Subdivisions; Repealing Resolution R2019-2963.

b. ORDINANCE – Declaring a Lien Against Property Located at 1551 Sieburg Street Northeast, Keizer, Oregon and Directing the City Recorder to Enter Such Lien in the Minor Lien Docket Pursuant to Ordinance No. 94-282 (Nuisance Abatement Procedure); Declaring an Emergency.

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. ORDINANCE – Amending Ordinance No. 2020-812 (Prohibiting Camping On Sidewalks, Public Property And Public Rights-Of-Way); Declaring an Emergency.

b. ORDINANCE – Amending Ordinance Relating to the Regulation of Fireworks Within the City of Keizer (Amending Ordinance No. 2022-851); Declaring an Emergency.

c. Community Center Fee Waiver – Boy Scouts of America – Ed Harris Memorial Trade-O-Ree.

d. Fee Waiver for Keizer Chamber Of Commerce Concert In The Park.

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager and Chief of Police to sign Peer Court Intergovernmental Agreement.

b. RESOLUTION – Authorization the Finance Director to sign Amendment No. 1 to Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund Grant Agreement 8015 (Meadows Pump Station and CASA Support).

c. Approval of June 20, 2023 Regular Session Minutes.

10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an

opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

July 10, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Work Session

July 17, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

August 7, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT

