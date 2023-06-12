COMMUNITY PHOTOS: McNary seniors graduate by Joshua Manes on June 12, 2023 Joshua Manes Author More in COMMUNITY: 40th birthday Photo Scavenger Hunt June 8, 2023 McNary prank became national news 50 years ago June 8, 2023 Library sets summer reading programs June 8, 2023 Graduates enter the ceremony in groups of four on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Two graduates hug after the ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A group of graduates celebrate following the McNary graduation ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates pose for a selfie after the ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate wears a decorated cap that says “I already forgot everything” as other graduates celebrate on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduate turn their tassels from right to left at the close of the ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Thee ASB officers on stage leading students in the tassel turn on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate looks at his diploma as he makes his way off the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate walks across the stage as his name is called on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) McNary graduates are seated during the ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate goes to shake hands with SKPS School Board Director of Zone 6 Robert Salazar on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate celebrates as she heads off the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate smiles as she makes her way across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate crosses his fingers on stage as he waits to hear his name called on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate makes her way across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate makes her way across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate begins to make his way across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate shakes hands with SKPS School Board Director of Zone 6 Robert Salazar on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate goes to shake hands with SKPS School Board Director of Zone 6 Robert Salazar on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A McNary graduate walks off the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate pumps her fist to the crowd as she exits the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate looks at his diploma as he makes his way off the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate begins to clap his hands as he makes his way across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A McNary graduate smiles before receiving his diploma on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A McNary graduate kisses his sash as his name is announced on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) The balloon arch sits, ready before the graduates line up to enter the McNary 2023 graduation ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate wears a cap decorated with roses on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate wears a decored cap on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) McNary teacher James Litchfield fistbumps graduates as they get up from their seats and prepare to walk across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) McNary teacher James Litchfield fistbumps graduates as they get up from their seats and prepare to walk across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate smiles as she starts across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates pose for a selfie after the ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate smiles and waves as she heads across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A McNary graduate makes his way across the stage wearing a serape graduation sash on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate shakes hands with Salem Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Christy Perry as she receives her diploma on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A McNary graduate smiles as she makes her way across the stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A graduate dons a decorated mortar board cap on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) McNary Principal Erik Jespersen shakes hands with a graduate on stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) McNary Principal Erik Jespersen shakes hands with a graduate on stage on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates applaud during the McNary graduation ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A lone green graduation cap with a phrase in spanish with the translation “His sacrifices and support are the reason why I achieved it thannks to God and my family” stands out in a sea of blue on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates sit and listenn as senior speaker Andrea Jaramillo Diaz gives her speech on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Senior speaker Andrea Jaramillo Diaz speaks at the McNary graduation ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates sit, many with decorated caps, as the ceremony begins on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates enter the ceremony in groups of four on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates enter the ceremony in groups of four on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. Graduates take a selfie as they enter the McNary graduation ceremony on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates enter the ceremony in groups of four on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates enter the ceremony in groups of four on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates enter the ceremony in groups of four on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Graduates enter the ceremony in groups of four on June 9, at the Salem Pavilion. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)