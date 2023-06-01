City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council met on Monday, June 5th at 7 p.m. in regular session.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL – REGULAR SESSION

Monday, June 5, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. PROCLAMATION – Pride Month

b. PROCLAMATION – Juneteenth

c. PROCLAMATION – 2022-2023 Youth Councilor Angelica Sarmiento Avendano

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

a. Community Diversity Engagement Committee Appointment – Councilor Juran

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

a. ORDINANCE – Setting Water Rates (2024); Repealing Ordinance No. 2022-844

b. RESOLUTION – Amending the City of Keizer Police Services Fee; Repealing Resolution R2022-3284

c. RESOLUTION – Declaring the City’s Election to Receive State Revenues

RESOLUTION – Certifying That the City of Keizer Provides Four or More Municipal Services

d. RESOLUTION – Adopting the FY 2023-24 Budget, Making Appropriations, and Imposing and Categorizing Taxes

e. ORDINANCE – Regulating Dogs at Large

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. South East Keizer Neighborhood Association Annual Report

b. North West Keizer Neighborhood Association Annual Report

c. ORDINANCE – Amending Keizer Development Code Regarding Section 1.103, Section 2.102, Section 2.103, Section 2.104, Section 2.107, Section 2.110, Section 2.122, Section 2.127, Section 2.130, Section 2.302, Section 2.308, Section 2.401, Section 2.403, Section 2.432, Section 3.105, and Section 3.202; Amending Ordinance 98-389

d. ORDINANCE – Amending Ordinance Relating to the Regulation of Fireworks Within the City of Keizer (Amending Ordinance No. 2022-851); Declaring an Emergency

e. Special Events In Neighborhoods

f. Community Center Fee Waiver – Marion County Reentry Initiative Breakfast

g. The Lava Dome

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing Mayor to Send Letter to City Attorney Regarding Evaluation Recommendations and Observations

b. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Award and Enter Into An Agreement with Gelco Construction Company for McLeod Strom Realignment

c. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Award and Enter Into An Agreement with Roy Houck Construction LLC for 2023 Pavement Resurfacing

d. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Enter Into Agreement with Ralph Andersen & Associates

e. RESOLUTION – Certification of Delinquent Sewer Accounts

f. Approval of May 15, 2023 Regular Session Minutes

10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

• June 12, 2023 – 6:00 p.m. – City Council Work Session

• June 20, 2023 (Tuesday) – 7:00 p.m. – City Council Regular Session

• July 3, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. – City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT

