Lady Celts win 4th in a row

Four runs in the sixth inning put the Lady Celts ahead for good on Tuesday on the road against the Sherwood Bowmen in a 7-3 win.

The game went into the top of the sixth tied at 3. A squeeze bunt from Natalie Macik with runners on second and third brought in Madison Morse.

Two batters later Lacey Vasas doubled in two. It was Vasas’ second hit of the day and third RBI.

Karah Miller knocked in Vasas on the next pitch to put McNary up 7-3.

Like Vasas, Miller also finished the day going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Macik also finished 2-for-4, with the one RBI in the sixth,

Seven Lady Celts had hits on the day, and nine reached base.

Vasas was also in the circle for McNary, going the full seven innings, striking out eight while allowing eight hits and three earned runs.

The win is the Lady Celts (6-2) fourth in a row following a 10-4 loss to current No. 2 undefeated Mountainside on March 27.

They’ll look to keep the streak alive with two more games this week. They head to Wilsonville to face the Wildcats on Wednesday, then host Tualatin on Friday.

League play in the Central Valley Conference begins next week for McNary against North Salem on April 15.

