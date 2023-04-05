McNary rallies from down 8 to win at Sandy

It’s been a slow start to the season for McNary baseball, but Tuesday’s 15-10 win at Sandy High School could be a turn around moment.

The Celtics had been outscored 63-48 in the first six games of the season as they went 1-4-1.

But on Tuesday, McNary responded to an eight-run deficit, tying the game and then scoring five in the top of the seventh to take the lead and the win.

They found themselves down early, with Sandy scoring multiple runs in each of the first three innings. It was an 8-0 game heading into the top of the sixth inning.

That’s where the Celtic bats first started to wake up. They scored two in the sixth, then tied the game at 8-8 with six runs in the seventh.

McNary took a brief lead with two more runs in the eighth, but Sandy tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.

In the ninth the Celtics exploded for five more, putting away the Pioneers 15-10 for their second win of the season.

