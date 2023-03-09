Women’s history celebrated and liquor licenses discussed at City Council

The March 6 Keizer City Council meeting was a quick affair, with one public hearing and two reports.

Mayor Cathy Clark opened the meeting by proclaiming March Women’s History month in Keizer. She invited all the women at the meeting, including councilors, to accept the proclamation.

The council voted unanimously to recommend liquor license renewal for more than 60 Keizer establishments. The recommendation will be forwarded to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. Liquor licenses are required to be renewed . . .

