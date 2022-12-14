McNary boys hoops rebounds at Forest Grove

McNary boys basketball got back in the win column on Tuesday night on the road at Forest Grove High School.

Three days after dropping the home opener to David Douglas High School on Dec. 9, McNary traveled to Forest Grove and came home with a 68-49 win.

Brody Roth led the Celtics with 23 points, going 10-for-15 from the floor. Roth also led with 7 rebounds, and added in 3 assists. . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.