Keizer Police Lt. Trevor Wenning said the man killed inside a home on Mayfield Place in Keizer Sept. 4 was 30-year-old Aaron Scott Gage, a Salem resident.

KPD responded to reports of a gunshot wound at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, which they are describing as a home invasion. The name of the single owner and occupant of the home, who . . .

