After a two year break, Blue Day, the annual Fall sports kickoff at McNary High School, returns on Saturday, Aug. 20 with the slogan “Bring back the tradition.”

Blue Day runs from noon-5 p.m. and features varsity, junior varsity and freshman football and volleyball, boys and girls soccer, cross-country, Mid-Valley Soccer Club and McNary Youth Football.

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.