After re-election, mayor contemplates next term Q & A with Cathy Clark

Cathy Clark

Ktimes: What are your main priorities in the next two years?

Cathy Clark: We are blessed with a hard working council willing to dig into detailed work that may not always have ribbons to cut but make Keizer operate smoothly and efficiently. That level-headed approach has served Keizer well as we have navigated changes that challenge us year after year.

Our staff leadership team has changed dramatically due in large part to generational transition and the team we have brings a tremendous level of expertise, innovation and strong commitment to collaboration. This is a huge asset for us as a Council and as a city, keeping Keizer nimble and adaptable to opportunities.

My main priorities are to continue our work to update and modernize our systems and processes. We have made massive strides, such as the 25 year old neighborhood traffic management program and the 30 year old neighborhood association ordinance. There is more work to be done this coming biennium as we finish codifying our ordinances, etc.

Second is our funding stability. City owned properties in and around Keizer Station are in various stages of marketing and sale. As discussed at Long Range Planning, using those funds for paying down PERS liabilities will keep more of our local tax dollars working for us here.

Third is development / redevelopment of lands in our core area. We see projects already underway such as at Churchdale and River Road. Vacant lands in generational transition as well as spaces like Sonic becoming Burgerville are just some of the opportunities we have and will not require massive infrastructure construction or increased Systems Development Charges. We have to work through state mandated planning such as CFEC and push to retain our community identity and livability in the process.

Ktimes: What did you hear from Keizer residents about what they want to see happen in Keizer over the next two years?

Cathy Clark: People are excited about projects like Burgerville and the potential for the old Shari’s site. People are concerned about housing, from infill and apartments to affordability and neighborhood design.

People are hopeful that we may be able to make more progress getting people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into safe, humane and sanitary shelter and services. When the Grants Pass case was overturned by the Supreme Court and HB 4002 was passed by the legislature, cities like Keizer finally got some help we needed. We have made huge strides in our region and have a long way to go to end homelessness, so we will have to keep up the effort.

People are very concerned about the cost of living, especially after the massive inflation that pummeled us for a couple of years after the devastation of the COVID shutdowns. Public utilities rates are hitting household budgets hard. We have to continue to watch all our city service costs to keep them as efficient as possible without compromising the quality that saves us money in the long run.

Ktimes:. You won by about 600 votes. Is that a mandate in your mind?

Cathy Clark: No. It is a call to collaboration and conversation on the diversity of ideas and concerns in our community. It is how Keizer has always been – our original incorporation was not hugely supported either. Keizer’s strength is bringing our ideas and figuring things out together.

Ktimes: Will this be your final term as mayor?

Cathy Clark: I take it one term at a time. Ask me in 2026.

Ktimes: What do you want your legacy to be?

Cathy Clark: My vision for our beautiful Keizer is a vibrant, welcoming city with small town heritage that creates the foundation for a bright future for generations to come; with a strong local economy and jobs, logical growth with variety of housing options for all, and inviting parks for community gathering, outdoor recreation and sports; that supports education, arts, and culture, embraces sustainability, efficiency, and collaboration, and creates a sense of belonging where everyone has a role in creating our community.

Work that I do that helps bring that vision to life is what I hope to give Keizer through my service on city council.

Ktimes: Is there a problem or situation you have wanted to tackle so far, but have been unable to?

Cathy Clark: Sidewalks or multiuse paths – it’s slow progress but my vision is for all our neighborhoods to have sidewalks or paths.

Street lights – we have neighborhoods with no street lights. I have not found a practical solution to that yet, but I think it is really important for safety.

Public Library – from the studies led by Councilor Walsh to the massive public conversation Monday night, the debate continues. It is another example of how Keizer’s start-up entrepreneurism for programs and projects eventually needs to evolve into sustained operations with public funding and having to figure it out the Keizer way.

Youth and family spaces and activities – as a least-cost, minimal services city, this has been left to non-profit organizations and businesses to provide these. Eventually, I would love to convene some town halls to help develop a vision for the next decade.

Ktimes: What have you done to groom Keizer’s future leaders and potential mayors?

Cathy Clark: I have worked to create resources and take advantage of training and involvement opportunities that encourage councilors to grow personally and professionally in public service. I created an onboarding manual for city council and asked councilors to help create training for prospective committee members and chairs. I have encouraged involvement in the League of Oregon Cities which provides huge resources for city volunteers. And I make myself available to Councilors who would like to meet.

The recent election cycles have made recruitment much more difficult. The level of work has increased for sure. But when I talk with people who I think would be wonderful city councilors, I find that their strong concerns are about the potential negative impact on their business, family and personal lives. Campaigns have been increasingly negative. And it is challenging to maintain civil discourse in public meetings on divisive topics. People are reluctant to put themselves into these stressful situations and I have to agree that it does take a toll on you. I find this work to be very fulfilling but there is a cost that must be considered when making the decision to run for office. If we want our neighbors to run for office, we have to support each other.

Ktimes: What have you learned about politics after 18 years in public office?

Cathy Clark: Local is still the highest office. Serving my own community, working with my neighbors, creating a city that belongs to us all, and solving problems together – nothing beats it.

Be true to yourself. People will try to label, change, manipulate, or otherwise use you. Do your homework, stay grounded in your values and strive to do the best you can.

Surround yourself with trusted advisors who speak truth in facts and character into your life. These people are part of the bedrock that keeps you grounded through the turbulence of public service.

Ktimes: An issue important to many people is any expansion of the Urban Growth Boundary. What, if anything, do you want to accomplish in that realm in the next two years?

Cathy Clark: At our work session, we agreed that we need town halls to have a community conversation about the UGB and what Keizer wants to do. Keizer needs to drive this decision for ourselves. We have done studies and cost estimates. And we were going to start this public conversation process when 2020 put a stop to that. Now is the time for us to decide together what we want to do. Then we can tell Salem, Marion County and the state what our decision is.

Ktimes: Do you have ideas of delegating other council members to take on some of the regional and state duties you have handled over the past years, for example, the Homeless Alliance and transportation issues?

Cathy Clark: Council assignments are generally made based on interest and availability, dividing the work as evenly as possible; several include assignments as alternates so we have a deeper bench. I encourage regular attendance and participation in these assignments, but work and personal life can be a barrier for some council members and I work with them to accommodate their needs. That has been particularly difficult for regional work; as an example, for 8 years, I had to use nearly all my vacation and comp time to cover the Homeless Alliance meetings. Not everyone has that option.

I will work with the incoming council on the assignments to continue to maximize Keizer presence and participation in local and regional issues and decision making.

Ktimes: Will you use Lore Christopher’s experience and knowledge to achieve goals in 2025-26?

Cathy Clark: I look forward to Lore’s participation in the collaborative process of developing and achieving goals for the Keizer community.