PHOTO GALLERY: Peter Pan prequel sails onto McNary stage

Theater students are presenting “Peter and the Starcatcher” this week at McNary High School.
The show opens Thursday, May 14, and runs through Saturday, May 17.
Curtain time is 7 p.m. each night, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
The play, by Rick Elice, is based on series of novels by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson and has been produced on Broadway. Described as an origin story, it tells tales of a young orphan boy and his adventures on the path to becoming the legendary Peter Pan.
Here’s the cast and crew for the production:
CAST
Boy: Jayson Harding
Molly Aster: Maezie Williams
Prentiss: Caedmon Christenson
Ted: Charlie Davis
Stache: Zach Tremayne
Smee: Avery Sargent
Leonard Aster: Hayden Romero
Mrs. Bumbrake: Jasmine Miller
Alf: Ella Armstrong
Slank: Manuel Enriquez-Kendall
Fighting Prawn: Austin Clerkley
Hawking Clam: Allyson Bauman
Teacher: Megan Curran
Grempkin: Ada Mendoza
Robert Falcon Scott: Amanda Prather
Mack: Annie Shore
Sanchez: Kara Everitt
Assorted Characters: Ezra Muhammed
Mermaids:
Ollie Munk
Myleigh McCubbins
Ell Clubb
Tehya Lewis
Gray Zamarripa
Ada Mendoza
Annie Shore
Megan Curran
Kara Everitt
Amanda Prather
Directed by: Tom Cavanaugh
Stage Managers: Aniella Di Rezze and Lillian Umphress
Set Design & Construction Coordinators: Advanced Technical Theatre Class
Lighting Design: Lillian Umphress, Maezie Williams, and Evie Zoerner
Light Board Operator: Evie Zoerner
Spotlight Operators: Connor Graham and Hallie Wofford
Sound Board Operator: Gray Zamarripa
Microphone Operators: Brooke Moreland and Dylan Baker
Sound Design: Brooke Moreland and Dylan Baker
Costume Coordinator: Ella Armstrong
Props Crew: Lillian Umphress
Pit Crew: Darrell Shepherd, Ollie Munk, Tehya Lewis, Myleigh McCubbins, Ell Clubb
Box Office & Concessions: Sydney Collins and Elliott Kester
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.