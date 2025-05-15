PHOTO GALLERY: Peter Pan prequel sails onto McNary stage

Theater students are presenting “Peter and the Starcatcher” this week at McNary High School.

The show opens Thursday, May 14, and runs through Saturday, May 17.

Curtain time is 7 p.m. each night, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

The play, by Rick Elice, is based on series of novels by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson and has been produced on Broadway. Described as an origin story, it tells tales of a young orphan boy and his adventures on the path to becoming the legendary Peter Pan.

Here’s the cast and crew for the production:

CAST

Boy: Jayson Harding

Molly Aster: Maezie Williams

Prentiss: Caedmon Christenson

Ted: Charlie Davis

Stache: Zach Tremayne

Smee: Avery Sargent

Leonard Aster: Hayden Romero

Mrs. Bumbrake: Jasmine Miller

Alf: Ella Armstrong

Slank: Manuel Enriquez-Kendall

Fighting Prawn: Austin Clerkley

Hawking Clam: Allyson Bauman

Teacher: Megan Curran

Grempkin: Ada Mendoza

Robert Falcon Scott: Amanda Prather

Mack: Annie Shore

Sanchez: Kara Everitt

Assorted Characters: Ezra Muhammed

Mermaids:

Ollie Munk

Myleigh McCubbins

Ell Clubb

Tehya Lewis

Gray Zamarripa

Ada Mendoza

Annie Shore

Megan Curran

Kara Everitt

Amanda Prather

Directed by: Tom Cavanaugh

Stage Managers: Aniella Di Rezze and Lillian Umphress

Set Design & Construction Coordinators: Advanced Technical Theatre Class

Lighting Design: Lillian Umphress, Maezie Williams, and Evie Zoerner

Light Board Operator: Evie Zoerner

Spotlight Operators: Connor Graham and Hallie Wofford

Sound Board Operator: Gray Zamarripa

Microphone Operators: Brooke Moreland and Dylan Baker

Sound Design: Brooke Moreland and Dylan Baker

Costume Coordinator: Ella Armstrong

Props Crew: Lillian Umphress

Pit Crew: Darrell Shepherd, Ollie Munk, Tehya Lewis, Myleigh McCubbins, Ell Clubb

Box Office & Concessions: Sydney Collins and Elliott Kester

McNary actors take the stage in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” described as a Peter Pan origin story. The show runs through Saturday, May 17. (Contributed photo)

