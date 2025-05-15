Powerland activities get kids STEAM’d up

BROOKS – Family fun with a “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics” focus will be offered Saturday, May 17, at Powerland Heritage Park.

The annual STEAM’d Up for Kids day will feature activities and demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, with children 12 and under admitted for free. Onsite parking is free.

The event offers hands-on projects exploring science and the arts, including a build-it workshop, ice cream making, rope making, LEGO race cars, hands-on STEM activities and more. Visitors can also explore the dozens of museums on the 62-acre Powerland site that showcase historical innovation and Oregon’s mechanical and agricultural past.

Rides on the 1/8-scale Willow Creek Railroad and a planetarium experience are included in the admission price.

Tickets are available on the Powerland website, at https://www.antiquepowerland.com/events/steamd-up-for-kids and at the gate.

