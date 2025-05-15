Police Department calls

May 4 to May 11

Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, to reports of several juveniles, including one with a knife, chasing another juvenile on Northeast Alder Drive.

Officers found the group and arrested a 13-year-old for carrying a concealed weapon and interfering with a police officer. The juvenile was taken to the Marion County Juvenile Department.

A dispatcher reported a caller to 911 had hung up at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 10.

Police encountered a domestic disturbance and took 2 ½ hours to negotiate with the suspect to surrender.

Jared Edward Dean Tresham, 40, of Keizer, was arrested for coercion, harassment, menacing and disorderly conduct with a weapon. He also was accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

SUNDAY, MAY 4

7:29 p.m. – Assault Police Officer – Simple on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants – Misd. on Chemawa Rd NE &

McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Drugs – Unlawful Poss Methamphetamine on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln

NE

7:29 p.m. – Impound/Tow Auto on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Reckless Driving on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Reckless Endangering – Dis. Conduct on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Resisting Arrest – Dis. Conduct on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

8:15 a.m. – Criminal Trespass II in the 5600 Block of Ulali Dr NE

2:29 a.m. – Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants – Misd. in the 2900 Block of

Broadway St NE

2:29 a.m. – Reckless Driving in the 2900 Block of Broadway St NE

1:19 a.m. – Susp – Activity in the 3000 Block of Janet Av N

MONDAY, MAY 5

7:27 p.m. – Property – Found in the 5400 Block of McLeod Ln NE

3:30 p.m. – Theft III – All Other Larceny in the 4000 Block of Arnold St NE

8:26 a.m. – Theft II – From Motor Vehicle in the 4700 Block of 18th Av NE

8:26 a.m. – Unlawful Entry Vehicle – Intent to Commit Theft in the 4700 Block of 18th

Av NE

8:00 a.m. – Criminal Trespass II in the 3800 Block of River Rd N

6:51 a.m. – Identity Theft in the 6600 Block of Jacobe St NE

6:29 a.m. – Failure to Perform Duties of Driver When Property is Damaged in the

4500 Block of Thorman Av NE

3:30 a.m. – Unlawful Entry Vehicle – Intent to Commit Theft in the 4600 Block of

Lowell Av NE

TUESDAY, MAY 6

Internet/Telephone in the 3800 Block of River Rd N

3:27 a.m. – Marijuana – Unlawful Possession (Under 21 + Over Allowed Amount) on

River Rd N & Apple Blossom Ave NE

3:27 a.m. – Possession of Methamphetamine <2g on River Rd N & Apple Blossom

Ave NE

5:00 p.m. – Interfering With Peace Officer in the 5400 Block of River Rd N

5:00 p.m. – Theft II – Shoplifting in the 5400 Block of River Rd N

12:13 p.m. – Theft I – From Building in the 6200 Block of Ulali Dr NE

8:27 a.m. – Sexual Abuse III in the 1200 Block of Clearview Av NE

12:11 a.m. – UUMV – Recovered for Other Agency in the 3800 Block of Cherry Ave

NE

WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

4:18 p.m. – Carrying Concealed Weapon in the 1500 Block of Alder Dr NE

4:18 p.m. – Interfering With Peace Officer in the 1500 Block of Alder Dr NE

1:37 p.m. – Susp – Possible Sex Offense in the 1900 Block of Manzanita St NE

9:22 a.m. – Property – Found in the 600 Block of Rose Park Ln NE

THURSDAY, MAY 8

8:14 p.m. – Assist Rendered in the 5200 Block of Bobbie Ct N

1:32 p.m. – Identity Theft in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE

FRIDAY, MAY 9

11:29 p.m. – Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer – Fel. on I-5 N & Portland

Rd NE

9:33 p.m. – Criminal Trespass II in the 4300 Block of River Rd N

9:33 p.m. – Offensive Littering in the 4300 Block of River Rd N

7:28 p.m. – Harassment – Physical in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Bv NE

7:07 p.m. – Incident Issued in Error in the 4700 Block of Harcourt Av NE

12:02 p.m. – Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants – Misd. in the 6300 Block of

River Rd NE

SATURDAY, MAY 10

10:10 p.m. – Assault III – Simple Assault in the 6200 Block of Keizer Station Bv NE

10:10 p.m. – Disorderly Conduct 2nd Deg in the 6200 Block of Keizer Station Bv NE

8:57 p.m. – Theft III – Shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Bv NE

8:38 p.m. – Theft II – All Other Larceny in the 900 Block of Manbrin Dr NE

5:00 p.m. – Theft II – Shoplifting in the 5000 Block of River Rd N

4:59 p.m. – Theft II – Shoplifting in the 5400 Block of River Rd N

1:55 p.m. – Theft II – All Other Larceny in the 3800 Block of Cherry Av NE

6:55 a.m. – Property – Found on Cherry Av NE & Manbrin Dr NE

2:31 a.m. – Coercion – Criminal Threats in the 2000 Block of Brandon Av NE

2:31 a.m. – Felon in Possession of Weapon in the 2000 Block of Brandon Av NE

2:31 a.m. – Harassment – Physical in the 2000 Block of Brandon Av NE

2:31 a.m. – Menacing – Use/Display Weapons in the 2000 Block of Brandon Av NE

2:31 a.m. – Unlawful Use/Carry Weapon – Dis. Conduct in the 2000 Block of Brandon Av NE

SUNDAY, MAY 11

6:00 p.m. – Criminal Mischief II – Crime Damage in the 5000 Block of 8th Av NE

11:00 a.m. – Property – Found in the 9000 Block of Chemawa Rd NE

