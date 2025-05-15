KeizerFEST: Get ready for Keizer’s big parade May 17

The big parade that traces its ancestry in Keizer back 75 years will roll down River Road on Saturday, May 17.

The Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. on the River Road intersection with Lockhaven Drive and move to North Glynbrook Street, where Burger King is located.

The parade features floats from businesses and organizations, vehicles of every description, bands, horse riders and more.

The parade is a descendent of the Keizer Day Parade launched by the Keizer Commercial Club in 1950.

And perhaps the most important fact about the parade: What about candy?

Keizer Chamber of Commerce officials are all for the treats, but they must be handed out. “Candy may not be thrown from any entry under any circumstances,” the parade application declares.

Just before the big parade, the annual Children/Pet Parade will launch. No registration is needed for this event, and those wanting to join in should stage in the parking lot of the shopping center at River Road and Lockhaven Drive.

Those entering pets should have them leashed – and be ready to clean up after them.

This parade is scheduled to start at 10:20 a.m. and travel south, ending at Chemawa Road.

Parade awards to be given include the mayor’s trophy, best use of theme, commercial division, spirit award, most unique, most humorous, best rodeo court and best rodeo queen.

For the main parade, here’s what to know:

Lockhaven Drive closure: Keizer police will close the street at 6:45 a.m. from River Road west to North McClure Street – the street leading to Keizer Elementary School.

River Road closure: At 9:45 a.m., Keizer police will close River Road from Lockhaven Drive south to Plymouth Drive, which is about four blocks south of the parade route end.

Parade check-in and staging: Entrants can begin forming the parade at 7:30 a.m., checking in with parade organizers at McClure Street and Lockhaven Drive.

River Road opening: The street will open in stages, with police following the last entrant onto the route and River Road opening behind them.

Travel east-west in Keizer: Police will allow east-west traffic until the parade draws near at River Road intersections with Chemawa Road, Dearborn Avenue and Manbrin Drive. They will then be closed until parade passes.

Travel north-south in Keizer: On the east side, Verda Lane will be the best for traveling north-south. On the west side, the McClure Street gate at McNary Estates will be open, allowing travel through to River Road north of the parade closure.

Parade entries: The deadline for applying to participate in the parade was May 6. However, contact the Keizer Chamber of Commerce by phone at 503-393-9111 or email Jill Gust at [email protected] about the possibility of a late entry.



