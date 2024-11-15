Christopher concedes to Clark

Cathy Clark reported that challenger Lore Christopher contacted her to concede in their race for Keizer mayor.

As of Thursday evening, Nov. 14, Clark maintained her lead. She had 7,966 votes (52%) to Christopher’s 7,289 votes (47.5%).

In January Clark will be sworn in for her sixth two-year term. Christopher is expected to remain involved with the community. She is a member of the Keizer Budget Committee, she serves as vice president of the Keizer Heritage Foundation as well as a member of the Keizer Public Arts Commission.