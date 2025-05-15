KeizerFEST: Here are the people behind the scenes

The success of a community event such as KeizerFEST depends mightily on volunteers.

They provide organizational skill. They orchestrate logistics of everything from big tents to power cords. They arrange for entertainers, for food vendors.

During KeizerFEST, many of them will get little sleep.

Keizertimes asked organizers to describe their roles and why people should attend KeizerFEST. Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

First, here is a message welcoming you to this year’s events:

On behalf of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, our volunteers, and our incredible community partners, I’m excited to welcome you to this year’s KeizerFEST — proudly presented by SMI Real Estate and Property Management.

KeizerFEST is all about celebrating what makes our community special. Pride, spirit, and volunteerism are what Keizer is all about. There’s something for everyone: the golf tournament, the KeizerFEST parade, live music, the Keizer RiverWalk Art Fair, the pickleball clinic, the cornhole tournament, and the 5K run.

And don’t miss Sunday’s tradition – the Keizer Volunteer Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast, a longtime local favorite.

We couldn’t make any of this happen without the incredible support of our volunteers, sponsors, and the Keizer community. Thank you for helping us keep the tradition alive.

Hope to see you at KeizerFEST!

Jeremy Turner and Dave Walery, Co-chairs, Keizerfest 2025

Darrell Fuller Jane Lowery Jonathan Thompson Marsha Stallings Louis Risewick Kevin Dial

JEREMY TURNER:

KeizerFEST role: I’m the chair for KeizerFEST, working closely with Corri Johnson, the executive director of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, and Dave Walery, who has been a longtime chair and key part of the event. I help organize all the volunteers and staff to pull together the many pieces that make KeizerFEST such a great community celebration.

We’ve got a little bit of everything — a golf tournament, the KeizerFEST parade, the pancake breakfast on Sunday with the Keizer Volunteer Firefighters Association, the Keizer RiverWalk Art Fair, a pickleball clinic, a cornhole tournament, and a 5K race. It really takes a whole team to bring it all together, and it’s awesome to see the community come out to support and enjoy it.

Service to KeizerFEST: I’ve been involved with KeizerFEST for several years now and have volunteered with the Keizer Chamber of Commerce for about six or seven years overall.

Why I volunteer: I love giving back to the community. When I moved to Keizer, the business community welcomed me with open arms, and I’ve had a lot of respect for the people who have kept KeizerFEST going over the years. I wanted to help continue that tradition.

Why you should attend: KeizerFEST isn’t just one day, and it’s not just at Keizer Rapids Park. It’s a full week of events spread throughout the community. It’s one of the few times each year where you can see so many familiar faces all in one place. That’s what makes it special — it’s a chance to come together, have fun, and celebrate everything that makes Keizer a great place to live.

Day job: I own J Turner Solutions, a marketing agency based right here in Keizer. I work closely with my strategic partners at Lewis Media Group to help businesses, nonprofits, and organizations represent themselves online and effectively market to their audiences. I work as a sales representative for KBZY 1490 AM, and I run a small side business called Yard Love MWV, where we rent celebratory signs.

DAVE WALERY:

KeizerFEST role: I am co-chair for the KeizerFEST. I have earned the nick name “tent boy” by having the job of handling everything pertaining to the tent: from landscaping the grounds to helping hire the entertainment.

Service to KeizerFEST: I have been participating in KeizerFEST since 1980.

Why I volunteer: My passion is giving back to the community and helping instill traditions.

Day job: Retired owner of Walery’s Pizza.

JONATHAN THOMPSON

KeizerFEST role: My main roles include helping with set-up and take down of the festival grounds, helping run the parade and helping to run the bar. There are a lot of different volunteer opportunities. If you want to help, we can find something you will like to do.

Service to KeizerFEST: This will be my 8th year helping with KeizerFEST.

Why I volunteer: My favorite part of helping with the festival is the people I get to work alongside. We have a lot of fun!

Why you should attend: With the variety of events and things to do, there is something for everyone. But the best reason to attend KeizerFEST is to connect with your community.

Day job: My wife and I own and operate Northwest Dental Arts, a local dental practice. I am also the associate pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church.

KEVIN DIAL

KeizerFEST role: I am the vendor coordinator / trash guy / minion assistant to Dave Walery

Service to KeizerFEST: I have been involved in KeizerFEST since 2003 (except for 2011 when I deployed to Afghanistan)

Why I volunteer: Keizer is more than a community, it is a family. Being involved is a way to show my kids what was important, a way to get to know my elected leaders and neighbors, build my knowledge of businesses in the community, allowed me to build friends for life. It is a lot of fun and serving the community is the best way to change my part of the world.

Why you should attend: The food, the music, the flowers, the rides, the local vendors, the great people, the youth talent show and so many other reasons.

Day job: Director of mentoring for Valor Mentoring and recovery manager with the Santiam Canyon Long Term Recovery Group.

LOUIS RISEWICK

KeizerFEST role: I am the bar manager. I am also the person who does whatever else that is asked of me to do so help make Keizerfest a great success.

Service to KeizerFEST: I have helped out with Keizerfest for roughly three years now.

Why I volunteer: I love the community. I love what Keizer stands for and the community has given me and my family so much. It is a no brainer to help give back.

Why you should attend: There are a lot of people who put a whole heck of a lot of time, effort and so much of themselves to put this on for the community. We do this because we want to do something to bring the town together. It gets bigger and better every year, plus it is a super fun event that no one should miss.

Day job: I am the owner of AJ’s Hideaway Bar and Grill and the owner of KBZY 1490 am Radio.

DARRELL FULLER

KeizerFEST role: I’m the “Parking Dude.” A great day at KeizerFEST starts with no-hassle free parking. Along with “Parking Babe” Jane Lowry, I make sure your ingress and egress are part of the fun.

Service to KeizerFEST: Five-ish years.

Why I volunteer: My (now adult) kids loved KeizerFEST (Iris Festival) growing up here. So many great family memories. I want to be part of providing that for the younger families attending this year.

Why you should attend: Do you like great food? KeizerFEST. Do you like great music? KeizerFEST. Do you like fun activities for adults? KeizerFEST? Do you like fun activities for kids and families? KeizerFEST. Do you like great commercial booths? KeizerFEST. Do you like great events with free parking? KeizerFEST.

Day job: I am a professional lobbyist at the Capitol in Salem (and occasionally Washington, D.C.) representing associations of small business owners.

JANE LOWERY

KeizerFEST role: I am in charge of the Token Booth inside the tent. This is where you get tokens for drinks. My other role is parking lot duty, welcoming people to the festival and guiding them to a parking.

Service to KeizerFEST: This will be my 12th year.

Why I volunteer: I love this event how it brings friend, family and the community together. The energy is wonderful!

Why you should attend: It is a great time!

Day job: My day job is VP Branch Manager at Willamette Valley Bank in Keizer.

MARSHA STALLINGS

KeizerFEST role: I think I have one of the best jobs at KeizerFest. I call myself the utility person. From hanging banners in the tent, decorating the tables for the many events held throughout the festival, handing out sponsor swag bags, to running entry at the tent. My true passion is helping check in entries at the parade.

Service to KeizerFEST: I have volunteered with KeizerFEST for over 30 years. I have enjoyed watching the changes and growth that has happened with each new year.

Day job: I worked for Key Title Company, now Ticor Title, for 33 years. I also worked for Walery’s Pizza until I retired in 2020.

KYLE JURAN

KeizerFEST role: I help with logistics. I help set up the stage and install the banners that hang in the ceiling of the tent, I help get the grounds ready and supply a mower to mow the grass for the tent and parking area within the park. I supply the chamber with a trailer that is used for the event office. Most of what I do is in preparation for the event and teardown after the event is over.

Service to KeizerFEST: I have been volunteering at KeizerFest for about 12 years.

Why I volunteer: I enjoy seeing the city come together for this event. There are many people that come together to make this happen.

Why you should attend: KeizerFest is good time to get out and see our neighbors from around town. There are venders and music acts from around the area to enjoy.

Day job: I own and operate a local construction company, Remodeling by Classic Homes.

MORE ORGANIZERS

Brian Canini – Golf tournament chair. He is an owner of CanStaff Employment Services.

Mike Lowery – Entertainment coordinator. He owns Mike Lowery Real Estate.

John Illingworth – Logistics and grounds support. He is with Star Rental.

Joel Kinney – Sound and music. His is owner of Apex Pro Sound.

Mike Gatchet – Logistics support. He is G & S Machine.

Keizer Chamber of Commerce staff:

Corri Johnson – sponsorship coordinator.

Jill Gust – Parade, vendor booths, and food truck coordinator.