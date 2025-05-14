SPORTS ROUNDUP

Keizertimes

Izzy Faulkner of McNary won the individual golf championship in the Central Valley Conference district tournament.

She won by 11 strokes, scoring 80 on day one and 89 on the second day in competition at Mallard Creek Golf Course in Lebanon.

Jameson Woolard also qualified for the state tournament, scoring a career-best 79 on the first day and 89 on the second day. He finished fourth in the district boys competition.

SOFTBALL – 5-2 in league, 17-5 overall

May 7 – McNary 15, Sprague 1

May 9 – McNary 12, Liberty 1

Final league game: Friday, May 16, against South Salem.

BASEBALL – 0-6 in league, 3-18 overall

May 8 – Newberg 12, McNary 6

Final league game: Friday, May 16, against Sprague.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL – 1-11 in league, 1-12 overall

May 6 – McNary 3, Cascade 2

May 8 – West Salem 3, McNary 0

Final league match: Thursday, May 15, against South Salem.

TRACK

Wednesday, May 7:

West Salem boys 105, McNary 60

Celt winners: Yosef Picazo, 800 meters; Valentin Martinez, 400 meters; Jacob Olmos, 3000 meters; Derek Olivo, shot (personal record 15.3 meters), discus (personal record 160-5); javelin.

West Salem girls 107, McNary 61

Celt winners: Madison Herring, 100 meters; Carrington Boyko, 400 meters; Kali Ellis, 800 meters (season record time 2:24.24); Madison Herring, Courtney Corron, Sole Bartlemay, Iyana Contreras, 4×100 relay (personal record 50.13); Madison Herring, Amelia Estrada, Sole Bartlemay, Kali Ellis, 4×400 (personal record 4:11.64).

GIRLS TENNIS

West Salem 7, McNary 1 – Celt doubles team of Sofie Schurr and Chloe Schwinof won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

South Salem 8, McNary 0.

Amelia Estrada and Kali Ellis celebrate McNary’s win in the 4×400 relay against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The relay team set a personal record. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Kali Ellis runs a leg for McNary’s winning team in the 4×400 relay against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Kalo Utaatu competes in the triple jump against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Madison Herring competes in the 200-meter race against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Kylie Saddler competes in the 100-meter hurdles against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Daniel Cooper (left) and Ket Otan compete against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Kailyn Bollman-Lechner of McNary sets a personal record pace in the 1500-meter race against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Manolo Delos Reyes competes in the discus against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Sole Bartlemay takes the baton for her leg in the 4×100 relay, which the Celts won in competition against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Derek Jones competes in the 110 hurdles against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Ravi Moreno competes in the pole vault in competition against West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Runners start the 100-meter race as McNary faced West Salem on Wednesday, May 7. The Titans won the last dual meet of the season. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

