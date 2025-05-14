SPORTS ROUNDUP

Izzy Faulkner of McNary won the individual golf championship in the Central Valley Conference district tournament.
She won by 11 strokes, scoring 80 on day one and 89 on the second day in competition at Mallard Creek Golf Course in Lebanon.
Jameson Woolard also qualified for the state tournament, scoring a career-best 79 on the first day and 89 on the second day. He finished fourth in the district boys competition.
SOFTBALL – 5-2 in league, 17-5 overall
May 7 – McNary 15, Sprague 1
May 9 – McNary 12, Liberty 1
Final league game: Friday, May 16, against South Salem.
BASEBALL – 0-6 in league, 3-18 overall
May 8 – Newberg 12, McNary 6
Final league game: Friday, May 16, against Sprague.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL – 1-11 in league, 1-12 overall
May 6 – McNary 3, Cascade 2
May 8 – West Salem 3, McNary 0
Final league match: Thursday, May 15, against South Salem.
TRACK
Wednesday, May 7:
West Salem boys 105, McNary 60
Celt winners: Yosef Picazo, 800 meters; Valentin Martinez, 400 meters; Jacob Olmos, 3000 meters; Derek Olivo, shot (personal record 15.3 meters), discus (personal record 160-5); javelin.
West Salem girls 107, McNary 61
Celt winners: Madison Herring, 100 meters; Carrington Boyko, 400 meters; Kali Ellis, 800 meters (season record time 2:24.24); Madison Herring, Courtney Corron, Sole Bartlemay, Iyana Contreras, 4×100 relay (personal record 50.13); Madison Herring, Amelia Estrada, Sole Bartlemay, Kali Ellis, 4×400 (personal record 4:11.64).
GIRLS TENNIS
West Salem 7, McNary 1 – Celt doubles team of Sofie Schurr and Chloe Schwinof won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
