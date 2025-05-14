KeizerFEST: Pickleball clinic slated in Rapids Park

The Salem-Keizer Pickleball Club will host free all-age clinics at KeizerFEST on Saturday, May 17.

Anyone can participate in the clinics, which will take place at the pickleball courts at Keizer Rapids Park, the base for KeizerFEST. No money or equipment is required.

A 30-minute clinic for children is scheduled for 1 p.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. A clinic for teens will be conducted at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and for adults at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Exhibition games will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Co-president Steven Albus said the clinics will run all day during KeizerFEST.

“It’s just for anyone – beginners and up – who want to learn how to play better pickleball,” said Steven Albus, club co-president.

Volunteers from the club will work with participants according to their skill level. According to Albus, first-timers and advanced players will find value in attending.

Some courts will be dedicated to competitive play. But still Albus recommended that new players join in.

“I always say, you’re never going to get better if you still play with people your own level,” he said.

According to USA Pickleball, the largest national pickleball association, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America and has been for several years.

“We’ve had a huge response at our club,” Albus said. “I think we’ve grown twofold from last year.”

Despite the sport’s rapid growth, Albus noted that local pickleball players often struggle to find courts. The Keizer Rapids Park courts, which were installed last year, now offer players an ample competitive environment.

On a typical week, the six courts are first come, first served.

According to Albus, the Salem-Keizer Pickleball Club was founded over a decade ago.

The club offers local players a competitive network, as well as open play at The PAC Community Center in Salem from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

As a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization, they seek to connect groups, individuals, and organizations to develop competitive opportunities locally –like tournaments or round-robin style exhibitions.

Members pay $25, or $30 for partners, for annual club dues. Players can also pay a $10 drop-in fee to play at The PAC.

The club also meets monthly to network, discuss rules, and highlight upcoming events. For more information, visit the web-

site: www.salemkeizerpickleball.com.

Albus, who has been a part of the club for three years, is excited to see pickleball’s growth.

“The more the merrier,” he said.

When it comes time for the clinic, Albus hopes for a big showing. There’s going to be a lot of volunteers waiting to help people, he said.

“And I hope this won’t be a one-time event. I want it to keep going,” he noted.

