Library, fiber installation key topics at Council 

Dozens of library supporters filled the council chambers on Monday, Nov. 18.

LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes

Dozens of people crowded the Robert L. Simon Council Chambers on Monday, Nov. 18, to hear discussion on the future status of the Keizer Community Library.

After hearing testimony from twenty residents supporting making the library a public entity, the council voted unanimously to direct city staff to develop a resolution of support for the city to acknowledge the Keizer Community Library as the community’s library in order to apply for public library status with the state library association.

At this point there is no discussion of how to financially support a public library; that will come later. Mayor Cathy Clark did acknowledge that some in the community do not favor spending public money on the library.

Keizer voted down by a 55%-45% margin, a ballot measure in 2022 for a $2.50 per month fee added to city service bills to fund a public library. Testimony was passionate as people related how libraries in general and the Keizer Community Library specifically, enriched their lives and the enhanced the education and literacy of children.

Supporters said the community library was an “undisputed success,” operated by dedicated volunteers and one paid staff member.

According the state library association, a public library in Keizer would need to receive 50% of its funding from a public entity.

Keizer Community Library board member B.J. Toewe said any funding could come from the city, the county, the state or from the federal government.

In other council action, near the end of the council meeting Council President Shaney Starr asked Public Works director Bill Lawyer about the current project by Ziply Fiber to add fiber optic cable in the city.

Lawyer said dealing with the company was “extremely frustrating” due to communication issues with the company and its subcontractors.

He said installation of the fiber optic by subcontractors on the project has disrupted internet connections for some Keizer homeowners as well as caused damage to some water pipes.

Lawyer told the council he will contact Ziply to discuss these issues and warn the company that their franchise agreement with the city could be in danger.