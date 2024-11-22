Keizer goes big with Forefather T.D. Keizur

By TAMMY WILD

The statue of Thomas Dove Keizur mounted on his Morgan horse has stood since 2010 outside of the Keizer Civic Center, now the city has two new memorials to mark his history.

On Friday, November 15, an evening event celebrating our town’s namesake was held in the Keizer’s Living Room at the civic center, giving opportunity to view the big four-panel exhibit marking his role in Oregon’s early government.

During the two-hour event over 50 people attended including descendants of T.D. and Mary Keizur. The Keizur family’s Oregon story is also presented in a new permanent exhibit at the Keizer Heritage Museum where visitors were able to walk next door to view the expanded display and the newly acquired wedding socks that were transferred from the Oregon Historical Society.

The Keizer Heritage Museum received a generous grant from the Oregon State Capitol Foundation that made this new large exhibit possible. The exhibit, designed by Andrew Jackson and curated by Tammy Wild, will be on display through January 31, 2025, in the Keizer Civic Center. In 2026 the exhibit will be at the Oregon State Capitol. Visitors are invited to the Keizer Heritage Museum located at the Keizer Cultural Center next door to the Civic Center.

More information can be found at https://keizerheritagemuseum.org/thomas-dove-keizur

Keizer Heritage Foundation board members Lore Christopher and Robert Becker stand before the Thomas Dove Keizur display at the Keizer Heritage Musuem. SUBMITTED PHOTO