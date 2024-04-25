Reckless driver knocks down street light pole 

The base of the street light pole with apparent damage after the light pole was knocked down by careless driving. Photo by QUINN STODDARD of Keizertimes

On April 14 at 32 minutes past midnight, a driver in a Dodge Challenger, heading east along Sam Orcutt Way NE struck and knocked down one of three light poles along the street.

The incident occurred due to the male driver claiming to have lost control of his vehicle while traveling down the road, then crashing into and knocking down the pole.

No injuries occurred nor was the driver found to be impaired, though a citation was issued due to the incident.

The labor and cost of installing a new light fixture on the road will be covered by the city of Keizer’s insurance though no estimate for this has yet been given.

According to Keizer Public Works official Mike Griffin, the driver will need to pay around $5,500 from their insurance to pay for the installation of a new street light.

