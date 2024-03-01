Ali Martinez wins second state wrestling title 

Ali Martinez (left) won first place in the 190 lb. class. McKenna Unger was fourth in 135 lb. class.

McNary senior Ali Martinez won her second consecutive title at the OSAA state wrestling tournament held last weekend in Portland.

Martinez won first place in the 190 pound class.

Six Lady Celts qualified for the tournament, and three finished on the podium. Beside Martinez, sophomore McKenna Unger finished fourth in the 135 lb. class, and freshman Marlina Martinez, Ali’s sister, finished third in the 110 lb.

Overall, the McNary team finished in seventh at the tournament.

Eight Celt boys qualified for the tournament. Pedro Schay Vega, Derek Jones, and Liam Koenig all went 2-2, falling short of placing. Seven of the eight tournament qualifiers will return to wrestle next season, Coach Sam Martin said.

Marlina Martinez, grappling with an opponent, took third in the 110 lb. class

Derek Jones as he tries to flip his opponent with a Half-Nelson.

Pedro Schay Vega goes for a single-leg take down.

Liam Koenig holds on tight for a pin.

