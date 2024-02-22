Meet Keizer Police’s newest employee 

Former City Attorney Shannon Johnson swears in Koda who is with her handler Lt. Chris Nelson

Koda, the emotional support dog, has officially become the newest employee of the Keizer Police Department in a ceremony held Feb. 20 at Keizer City Hall.

At two-years-old, Koda has became the youngest member of the force and was adopted by the department from the NW Boxer Rescue in McMinnville.

Koda will be assigned to Lt. Chris Nelson and will spend her nights at his residence.

Her duties include patrolling the Keizer Police station, sniffing out bad feelings and arresting officers with her energetic happiness.

Department members were informed they will start to see her roaming the hallways at the station to provide emotional support and comfort emp l o ye e s and meeting the victims of crimes as well as attend future Coffee with a Cop events.

Koda’s swearing in ceremony

