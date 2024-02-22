Former McNary Swim All-Star honored

Amber Boucher

The Mountain West conference, composed of southwestern states from New Mexico to California, celebrated its 25th season by unveiling its all-time best team, with former McNary swim star Amber Boucher being chosen.

The team was selected by the conference’s committee to celebrate student-athlete excellence on and off the field of play.

Despite only swimming for Boise State in the Mountain West conference for a single season Boucher left quite the mark, including becoming the first woman in Boise State history to be named conference athlete of the year three times in any sport.

Boucher also won six gold medals and one silver at the 2012 Mountain West Championships to cement her place as the MW Swimmer of the Year that same year.

She finished the season ranked in the top 35 nationally in four individual events.

