Lady Celts basketball (10-8, 3-1) and boys basketball (9-7, 1-3) both fell to the South Salem Saxons in league play on Monday, Jan. 22.

The women lost to the Saxons after a rousing win at home over the West Salem Titans on Friday, Jan. 19. The boys fall to a league record of 1 and 3 with their loss.

Aydn Dallum (34) and Esai Carrasquillo (20) fight for a rebound against South Salem players.

Junior Steven Adams looks for a path to the basket.

Senior Ethan Wollangk attempts to score as a South Salem Saxon tries to block.