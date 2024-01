PHOTOS by Steve Schnurbusch for the Keizertimes

The Lady Celts basketball defeated the West Salem Titans by a score of 74-67 in overtime on Friday, Jan. 19, at home.

McNary was down by 9 in the third quarter, the two teams battled for the lead for the rest of the game. A basket by the Titans as the buzzer sounded sent the game into overtime. Three points down in overtime, McNary pulled out a win with a few steals and a basket by Aspynn Westby that put the Celts ahead by six pointss.

Aspynn Westby jumps for a shot.

Aubrey Adams on defense.

Elia Kellar goes for two points.