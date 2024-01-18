Keizer Police Department’s newest employee 

Meet Koda, the emotional support dog and newest employee of the Keizer Police Department.

At two-years-old, Koda was donated to the department by the NW Boxer Rescue in McMinnville.

Koda will be assigned to Lt. Chris Nelson and will spend her nights at his residence.

Department members were informed they will start to see her roaming the hallways at the station to provide emotional support and comfort employees as well as meeting the victims of crimes as well as attend future Coffee with a Cop events.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

