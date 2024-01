The Lady Celts Basketball team defeated the Nortth Salem Vikings by a score of 66 to 23. Their season record now stands at 9-5 and 2-0 in the Central Valley Conference.

The next game is Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the South Salem Saxons.

Sophomore Aubrey Adams keeps the ball away from the Vikings.

Senior Ava Rubio goes for a basket.

Senior Aspynn Westby charges past an opponent.

Sophomore Ella Kellar looks for a teammate to pass to.

Junior Asia St.John goes for a lay up.

Senior Avery Buss goes for two points.